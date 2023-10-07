Ricciardo ’definitely’ planning US GP return

By GMM 7 October 2023 - 16:51





Daniel Ricciardo’s return from injury looks all set for the upcoming US GP in Austin.

After a mid-season return to Formula 1 following his McLaren sacking, the Australian has sat out several more grands prix recently with a broken hand.

But Alpha Tauri substitute Liam Lawson’s 5-race run now appears to be coming to an end.

"I would say it’s likely that he’ll be back in Austin," Lawson said in Qatar, "but obviously I can’t say for certain."

Alpha Tauri CEO Peter Bayer revealed that Ricciardo, 33, had a successful run in the Red Bull simulator at Milton-Keynes on Monday.

Bayer said a return in Austin is "definitely the plan".

"He was in the simulator on Monday," Bayer said. "He said that he could go almost until the end. But it was not 100 percent. And we didn’t want to rush things.

"We have the amazing luxury of a top third driver who can jump into the seat, so we decided to give him a bit more time but he (Ricciardo) should be in the car in Austin."