Revival of French GP unlikely for now - F1 CEO

By GMM 6 April 2024 - 06:49





Stefano Domenicali has played down France’s hopes of returning to the Formula 1 calendar - unless the government gets involved.

As the sport’s schedule become steadily more congested, Paul Ricard - having last held a grand prix in 2022 - became a victim as it was priced out of the market.

The new president at the Paul Ricard circuit is F1 legend Jean Alesi, and at Suzuka for the Japanese GP, he asked the sport’s CEO what France needs to do to revive its historic race.

"In a marriage," Domenicali replied to Alesi on Canal Plus, "you must have at least two people who agree.

"So what we need is interest from France - for the country to understand that, when today you want to organise a Formula 1 grand prix, you need a significant investment."

The Italian suggested that without the support of the government, the revival of the French GP is basically impossible.

"I think it can be organised at a central level with the government," said Domenicali.

"For example, when we come here to Japan, there is the Prime Minister, and then all of the other people who are in the F1 project. Because F1 is a possibility for the country to be represented throughout the world."