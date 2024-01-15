Retired Tost poised for new F1 role

By GMM 15 January 2024 - 08:29





Franz Tost is poised to remain connected to Formula 1 as a consultant to Red Bull’s two teams.

At 67, the Austrian has been replaced as Alpha Tauri’s long-time team principal by new management duo Laurent Mekies and Peter Bayer.

But Dr Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s top Formula 1 consultant, wants to keep Tost involved even in his retirement.

"Yes, discussions for this will take place on January 15," Tost told f1-insider.com. "After that, we’ll see how I will continue to work at Red Bull.

"Basically, I will always remain connected to motorsport, so I can certainly imagine a consulting role," he added.

Tost ruled out combining that new part-time role with work as a television pundit.

"That’s definitely not my thing," he insisted. "I would have to give too many political answers, which is not my strength. And many people couldn’t live with the truth.

"Ralf Schumacher, who does this very well, speaks too clearly for most people. And I would be even more extreme," Tost smiled.