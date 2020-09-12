Tuscan GP || September 13 || 15h10 (Local time)

F1 - Tuscan GP 2020 - Qualifying

12 September 2020 - 16:02
Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 time
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W11 1:15.778 1:15.309 1:15.144
02 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W11 1:15.749 1:15.322 1:15.203
03 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB16 1:16.335 1:15.471 1:15.509
04 Alex Albon Red Bull Honda RB16 1:16.527 1:15.914 1:15.954
05 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF1000 1:16.698 1:16.324 1:16.270
06 Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes RP20 1:16.596 1:16.489 1:16.311
07 Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes RP20 1:16.701 1:16.271 1:16.356
08 Daniel Ricciardo Renault RS20 1:16.981 1:16.243 1:16.543
09 Carlos Sainz McLaren Renault MCL35 1:16.993 1:16.522 1:17.870
10 Esteban Ocon Renault RS20 1:16.825 1:16.297 -:—.---
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
11 Lando Norris McLaren Renault MCL35 1:16.895 1:16.640
12 Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda AT01 1:16.928 1:16.854
13 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39 1:17.059 1:16.854
14 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF1000 1:17.072 1:16.858
15 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari VF-20 1:17.069 1:17.254
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
16 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda AT01 1:17.125
17 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39 1:17.220
18 George Russell Williams Mercedes FW43 1:17.232
19 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes FW43 1:17.320
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-20 1:17.348

