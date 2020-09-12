12 September 2020
F1 - Tuscan GP 2020 - Qualifying
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Q1 time
|Q2 time
|Q3 time
|01
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes W11
|1:15.778
|1:15.309
|1:15.144
|02
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes W11
|1:15.749
|1:15.322
|1:15.203
|03
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Honda RB16
|1:16.335
|1:15.471
|1:15.509
|04
|Alex Albon
|Red Bull Honda RB16
|1:16.527
|1:15.914
|1:15.954
|05
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari SF1000
|1:16.698
|1:16.324
|1:16.270
|06
|Sergio Perez
|Racing Point Mercedes RP20
|1:16.596
|1:16.489
|1:16.311
|07
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point Mercedes RP20
|1:16.701
|1:16.271
|1:16.356
|08
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault RS20
|1:16.981
|1:16.243
|1:16.543
|09
|Carlos Sainz
|McLaren Renault MCL35
|1:16.993
|1:16.522
|1:17.870
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|Renault RS20
|1:16.825
|1:16.297
|-:—.---
|11
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Renault MCL35
|1:16.895
|1:16.640
|12
|Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri Honda AT01
|1:16.928
|1:16.854
|13
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39
|1:17.059
|1:16.854
|14
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari SF1000
|1:17.072
|1:16.858
|15
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas Ferrari VF-20
|1:17.069
|1:17.254
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri Honda AT01
|1:17.125
|17
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39
|1:17.220
|18
|George Russell
|Williams Mercedes FW43
|1:17.232
|19
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Mercedes FW43
|1:17.320
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari VF-20
|1:17.348
