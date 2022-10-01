Singapour Singapore GP || October 2 || 20h00 (Local time)

F1 - Singapore GP 2022 - Starting grid

1 October 2022 - 16:07
Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 timePenalty
01 Charles Leclerc Ferrari F1-75 1:54.129 1:52.343 1:49.412 ---
02 Sergio Perez Red Bull RBPT RB18 1:54.404 1:52.818 1:49.434 ---
03 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W13 1:53.161 1:52.691 1:49.466 ---
04 Carlos Sainz Ferrari F1-75 1:54.559 1:53.219 1:49.583 ---
05 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault A522 1:55.360 1:53.127 1:49.966 ---
06 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes MCL36 1:55.914 1:53.942 1:50.584 ---
07 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri RBPT AT03 1:55.606 1:53.546 1:51.211 ---
08 Max Verstappen Red Bull RBPT RB18 1:53.057 1:52.723 1:51.395 ---
09 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-22 1:55.103 1:54.006 1:51.573 ---
10 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri RBPT AT03 1:55.314 1:53.848 1:51.983 ---
11 George Russell Mercedes W13 1:54.633 1:54.012 ---
12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22 1:55.629 1:54.211 ---
13 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari VF-22 1:55.736 1:54.370 ---
14 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22 1:55.602 1:54.380 ---
15 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42 1:55.375 1:55.518 ---
16 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42 1:56.083 ---
17 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes MCL36 1:56.226 ---
18 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault A522 1:56.337 ---
19 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes FW44 1:56.985 ---
20 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes FW44 1:57.532 ---

