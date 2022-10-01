1 October 2022
F1 - Singapore GP 2022 - Starting grid
Search
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Q1 time
|Q2 time
|Q3 time
|Penalty
|01
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari F1-75
|1:54.129
|1:52.343
|1:49.412
|---
|02
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull RBPT RB18
|1:54.404
|1:52.818
|1:49.434
|---
|03
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes W13
|1:53.161
|1:52.691
|1:49.466
|---
|04
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari F1-75
|1:54.559
|1:53.219
|1:49.583
|---
|05
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine Renault A522
|1:55.360
|1:53.127
|1:49.966
|---
|06
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes MCL36
|1:55.914
|1:53.942
|1:50.584
|---
|07
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri RBPT AT03
|1:55.606
|1:53.546
|1:51.211
|---
|08
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull RBPT RB18
|1:53.057
|1:52.723
|1:51.395
|---
|09
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari VF-22
|1:55.103
|1:54.006
|1:51.573
|---
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri RBPT AT03
|1:55.314
|1:53.848
|1:51.983
|---
|11
|George Russell
|Mercedes W13
|1:54.633
|1:54.012
|---
|12
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22
|1:55.629
|1:54.211
|---
|13
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas Ferrari VF-22
|1:55.736
|1:54.370
|---
|14
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22
|1:55.602
|1:54.380
|---
|15
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42
|1:55.375
|1:55.518
|---
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42
|1:56.083
|---
|17
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren Mercedes MCL36
|1:56.226
|---
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault A522
|1:56.337
|---
|19
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes FW44
|1:56.985
|---
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Mercedes FW44
|1:57.532
|---
Formula 1 news
1 October 2022
F1 - Singapore GP 2022 - Qualifying
1 October 2022
F1 - Singapore GP 2022 - Free Practice 3
30 September 2022
F1 - Singapore GP 2022 - Free Practice 2
30 September 2022