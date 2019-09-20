Singapore GP || September 22 || 20h10 (Local time)

F1 - Singapore GP 2019 - Qualifying

21 September 2019 - 16:03
Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 time
01 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF90 1:38.014 1:36.650 1:36.217
02 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W10 1:37.565 1:36.933 1:36.408
03 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF90 1:38.374 1:36.720 1:36.437
04 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB15 1:38.540 1:37.089 1:36.813
05 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W10 1:37.317 1:37.142 1:37.146
06 Alex Albon Red Bull Honda RB15 1:39.106 1:37.865 1:37.411
07 Carlos Sainz McLaren Renault MCL34 1:38.882 1:37.982 1:37.818
08 Daniel Ricciardo Renault RS19 1:39.362 1:38.399 1:38.095
09 Nico Hülkenberg Renault RS19 1:39.001 1:38.580 1:38.264
10 Lando Norris McLaren Renault MCL34 1:38.606 1:37.572 1:38.329
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
11 Sergio Pérez Racing Point Mercedes RP19 1:39.909 1:38.620
12 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38 1:39.272 1:38.697
13 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda STR14 1:39.085 1:38.699
14 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38 1:39.454 1:38.858
15 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-19 1:39.942 1:39.650
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
16 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Honda STR14 1:39.957
17 Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes RP19 1:39.979
18 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari VF-19 1:40.277
19 George Russell Williams Mercedes FW42 1:40.867
20 Robert Kubica Williams Mercedes FW42 1:41.186

