21 September 2019
F1 - Singapore GP 2019 - Qualifying
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Q1 time
|Q2 time
|Q3 time
|01
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari SF90
|1:38.014
|1:36.650
|1:36.217
|02
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes W10
|1:37.565
|1:36.933
|1:36.408
|03
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari SF90
|1:38.374
|1:36.720
|1:36.437
|04
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Honda RB15
|1:38.540
|1:37.089
|1:36.813
|05
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes W10
|1:37.317
|1:37.142
|1:37.146
|06
|Alex Albon
|Red Bull Honda RB15
|1:39.106
|1:37.865
|1:37.411
|07
|Carlos Sainz
|McLaren Renault MCL34
|1:38.882
|1:37.982
|1:37.818
|08
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault RS19
|1:39.362
|1:38.399
|1:38.095
|09
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault RS19
|1:39.001
|1:38.580
|1:38.264
|10
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Renault MCL34
|1:38.606
|1:37.572
|1:38.329
|—
|----------------
|---------------
|----------
|----------
|----------
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Racing Point Mercedes RP19
|1:39.909
|1:38.620
|12
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38
|1:39.272
|1:38.697
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso Honda STR14
|1:39.085
|1:38.699
|14
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38
|1:39.454
|1:38.858
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari VF-19
|1:39.942
|1:39.650
|—
|----------------
|---------------
|----------
|----------
|----------
|16
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso Honda STR14
|1:39.957
|17
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point Mercedes RP19
|1:39.979
|18
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas Ferrari VF-19
|1:40.277
|19
|George Russell
|Williams Mercedes FW42
|1:40.867
|20
|Robert Kubica
|Williams Mercedes FW42
|1:41.186
