5 September 2020
F1 - Italian GP 2020 - Starting grid
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Q1 time
|Q2 time
|Q3 time
|Penalty
|01
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes W11
|1:19.514
|1:19.092
|1:18.887
|---
|02
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes W11
|1:19.786
|1:18.952
|1:18.956
|---
|03
|Carlos Sainz
|McLaren Renault MCL35
|1:20.099
|1:19.705
|1:19.695
|---
|04
|Sergio Perez
|Racing Point Mercedes RP20
|1:20.048
|1:19.718
|1:19.720
|---
|05
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Honda RB16
|1:20.193
|1:19.780
|1:19.795
|---
|06
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Renault MCL35
|1:20.344
|1:19.962
|1:19.820
|---
|07
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault RS20
|1:20.548
|1:20.031
|1:19.864
|---
|08
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point Mercedes RP20
|1:20.400
|1:19.924
|1:20.049
|---
|09
|Alex Albon
|Red Bull Honda RB16
|1:21.104
|1:20.064
|1:20.090
|---
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri Honda AT01
|1:20.145
|1:19.909
|1:20.177
|---
|—
|----------------
|---------------
|----------
|----------
|----------
|---
|11
|Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri Honda AT01
|1:20.307
|1:20.169
|---
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|Renault RS20
|1:20.747
|1:20.234
|---
|13
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari SF1000
|1:20.443
|1:20.273
|---
|14
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39
|1:21.010
|1:20.926
|---
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari VF-20
|1:20.869
|1:21.573
|---
|—
|----------------
|---------------
|----------
|----------
|----------
|---
|16
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas Ferrari VF-20
|1:21.139
|---
|17
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari SF1000
|1:21.151
|---
|18
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39
|1:21.206
|---
|19
|George Russell
|Williams Mercedes FW43
|1:21.587
|---
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Mercedes FW43
|1:21.717
|---
