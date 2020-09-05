Italian GP || September 6 || 15h10 (Local time)

F1 - Italian GP 2020 - Starting grid

Search

5 September 2020 - 16:07
Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 timePenalty
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W11 1:19.514 1:19.092 1:18.887 ---
02 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W11 1:19.786 1:18.952 1:18.956 ---
03 Carlos Sainz McLaren Renault MCL35 1:20.099 1:19.705 1:19.695 ---
04 Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes RP20 1:20.048 1:19.718 1:19.720 ---
05 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB16 1:20.193 1:19.780 1:19.795 ---
06 Lando Norris McLaren Renault MCL35 1:20.344 1:19.962 1:19.820 ---
07 Daniel Ricciardo Renault RS20 1:20.548 1:20.031 1:19.864 ---
08 Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes RP20 1:20.400 1:19.924 1:20.049 ---
09 Alex Albon Red Bull Honda RB16 1:21.104 1:20.064 1:20.090 ---
10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda AT01 1:20.145 1:19.909 1:20.177 ---
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---
11 Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda AT01 1:20.307 1:20.169 ---
12 Esteban Ocon Renault RS20 1:20.747 1:20.234 ---
13 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF1000 1:20.443 1:20.273 ---
14 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39 1:21.010 1:20.926 ---
15 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-20 1:20.869 1:21.573 ---
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---
16 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari VF-20 1:21.139 ---
17 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF1000 1:21.151 ---
18 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39 1:21.206 ---
19 George Russell Williams Mercedes FW43 1:21.587 ---
20 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes FW43 1:21.717 ---

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news
expand_less