5 September 2020
F1 - Italian GP 2020 - Free Practice 1
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|Laps
|01
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes W11
|1:20.703
|28
|02
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes W11
|1:20.948
|27
|03
|Alex Albon
|Red Bull Honda RB16
|1:21.500
|30
|04
|Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri Honda AT01
|1:21.555
|31
|05
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Honda RB16
|1:21.641
|22
|06
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri Honda AT01
|1:21.667
|27
|07
|Sergio Perez
|Racing Point Mercedes RP20
|1:21.747
|25
|08
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Renault MCL35
|1:21.747
|29
|09
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault RS20
|1:21.789
|22
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|McLaren Renault MCL35
|1:21.821
|27
|11
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari SF1000
|1:21.904
|25
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|Renault RS20
|1:21.984
|28
|13
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point Mercedes RP20
|1:22.131
|21
|14
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas Ferrari VF-20
|1:22.409
|20
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari VF-20
|1:22.422
|19
|16
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39
|1:22.552
|24
|17
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39
|1:22.619
|27
|18
|Roy Nissany
|Williams Mercedes FW43
|1:22.826
|25
|19
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari SF1000
|1:22.988
|24
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Mercedes FW43
|1:23.120
|22
