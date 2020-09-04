Italian GP || September 6 || 15h10 (Local time)

F1 - Italian GP 2020 - Free Practice 1

4 September 2020 - 12:32
Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W11 1:20.703 28
02 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W11 1:20.948 27
03 Alex Albon Red Bull Honda RB16 1:21.500 30
04 Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda AT01 1:21.555 31
05 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB16 1:21.641 22
06 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda AT01 1:21.667 27
07 Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes RP20 1:21.747 25
08 Lando Norris McLaren Renault MCL35 1:21.747 29
09 Daniel Ricciardo Renault RS20 1:21.789 22
10 Carlos Sainz McLaren Renault MCL35 1:21.821 27
11 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF1000 1:21.904 25
12 Esteban Ocon Renault RS20 1:21.984 28
13 Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes RP20 1:22.131 21
14 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari VF-20 1:22.409 20
15 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-20 1:22.422 19
16 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39 1:22.552 24
17 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39 1:22.619 27
18 Roy Nissany Williams Mercedes FW43 1:22.826 25
19 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF1000 1:22.988 24
20 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes FW43 1:23.120 22

