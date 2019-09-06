7 September 2019
F1 - Italian GP 2019 - Starting grid
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Q1 time
|Q2 time
|Q3 time
|Penalty
|01
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari SF90
|1:20.126
|1:19.553
|1:19.307
|---
|02
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes W10
|1:20.272
|1:19.464
|1:19.346
|---
|03
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes W10
|1:20.156
|1:20.018
|1:19.354
|---
|04
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari SF90
|1:20.378
|1:19.715
|1:19.457
|---
|05
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault RS19
|1:20.374
|1:19.833
|1:19.839
|---
|06
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault RS19
|1:20.155
|1:20.275
|1:20.049
|---
|07
|Carlos Sainz
|McLaren Renault MCL34
|1:20.413
|1:20.202
|1:20.455
|---
|08
|Alex Albon
|Red Bull Honda RB15
|1:20.382
|1:20.021
|-:—.---
|---
|09
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point Mercedes RP19
|1:20.643
|1:20.498
|-:—.---
|---
|10
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38
|1:20.723
|1:20.5117
|---
|—
|----------------
|---------------
|----------
|----------
|----------
|---
|11
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari VF-19
|1:20.616
|1:20.615
|---
|12
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso Honda STR14
|1:20.723
|1:20.630
|---
|13
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas Ferrari VF-19
|1:20.784
|---
|14
|Sergio Pérez
|Racing Point Mercedes RP19
|1:21.291
|---
|15
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38
|1:20.634
|1:20.515
|-:—.---
|+5
|—
|----------------
|---------------
|----------
|----------
|----------
|---
|16
|George Russell
|Williams Mercedes FW42
|1:21.800
|---
|17
|Robert Kubica
|Williams Mercedes FW42
|1:22.356
|---
|18
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Renault MCL34
|1:20.646
|1:21.068
|+30
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso Honda STR14
|1:20.508
|1:21.125
|+30
|20
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Honda RB15
|-:—.---
|+30
