22 July 2023
F1 - Hungarian GP 2023 - Qualifying
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Q1 time
|Q2 time
|Q3 time
|01
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes W14
|1:18.577
|1:17.427
|1:16.609
|02
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Honda RBPT RB19
|1:18.318
|1:17.547
|1:16.612
|03
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes MCL60
|1:18.697
|1:17.328
|1:16.694
|04
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mercedes MCL60
|1:18.464
|1:17.571
|1:16.905
|05
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C43
|1:18.143
|1:17.700
|1:16.971
|06
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari SF-23
|1:18.440
|1:17.580
|1:16.992
|07
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C43
|1:18.775
|1:17.563
|1:17.034
|08
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Mercedes AMR23
|1:18.580
|1:17.701
|1:17.035
|09
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull Honda RBPT RB19
|1:18.360
|1:17.675
|1:17.045
|10
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas Ferrari VF-23
|1:18.695
|1:17.652
|1:17.186
|—
|----------------
|---------------
|----------
|----------
|----------
|11
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari SF-23
|1:18.393
|1:17.703
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault A523
|1:18.854
|1:17.841
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri Honda RBPT AT04
|1:18.906
|1:18.002
|14
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes AMR23
|1:18.782
|1:18.144
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault A523
|1:18.743
|1:18.217
|—
|----------------
|---------------
|----------
|----------
|----------
|16
|Alex Albon
|Williams Mercedes FW45
|1:18.917
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri Honda RBPT AT04
|1:18.919
|18
|George Russell
|Mercedes W14
|1:19.027
|19
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari VF-23
|1:19.206
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Mercedes FW45
|1:19.248
