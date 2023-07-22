Belgium Belgian GP || July 30 || 15h00 (Local time)

F1 - Hungarian GP 2023 - Qualifying

22 July 2023 - 17:03
Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 time
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W14 1:18.577 1:17.427 1:16.609
02 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RBPT RB19 1:18.318 1:17.547 1:16.612
03 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes MCL60 1:18.697 1:17.328 1:16.694
04 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes MCL60 1:18.464 1:17.571 1:16.905
05 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari C43 1:18.143 1:17.700 1:16.971
06 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF-23 1:18.440 1:17.580 1:16.992
07 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari C43 1:18.775 1:17.563 1:17.034
08 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes AMR23 1:18.580 1:17.701 1:17.035
09 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Honda RBPT RB19 1:18.360 1:17.675 1:17.045
10 Nico Hülkenberg Haas Ferrari VF-23 1:18.695 1:17.652 1:17.186
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
11 Carlos Sainz Ferrari SF-23 1:18.393 1:17.703
12 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault A523 1:18.854 1:17.841
13 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri Honda RBPT AT04 1:18.906 1:18.002
14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes AMR23 1:18.782 1:18.144
15 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault A523 1:18.743 1:18.217
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
16 Alex Albon Williams Mercedes FW45 1:18.917
17 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda RBPT AT04 1:18.919
18 George Russell Mercedes W14 1:19.027
19 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-23 1:19.206
20 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes FW45 1:19.248

