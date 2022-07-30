30 July 2022
F1 - Hungarian GP 2022 - Starting grid
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Q1 time
|Q2 time
|Q3 time
|Penalty
|01
|George Russell
|Mercedes W13
|1:18.407
|1:18.154
|1:17.377
|---
|02
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari F1-75
|1:18.434
|1:17.946
|1:17.421
|---
|03
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari F1-75
|1:18.806
|1:17.768
|1:17.567
|---
|04
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes MCL36
|1:18.653
|1:18.121
|1:17.769
|---
|05
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault A522
|1:18.866
|1:18.216
|1:18.018
|---
|06
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine Renault A522
|1:18.716
|1:17.904
|1:18.078
|---
|07
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes W13
|1:18.374
|1:18.035
|1:18.142
|---
|08
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42
|1:18.935
|1:18.445
|1:18.157
|---
|09
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren Mercedes MCL36
|1:18.775
|1:18.198
|1:18.379
|---
|10
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull RBPT RB18
|1:18.509
|1:17.703
|1:18.823
|---
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull RBPT RB18
|1:19.118
|1:18.516
|---
|12
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42
|1:18.973
|1:18.573
|---
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari VF-22
|1:18.993
|1:18.825
|---
|14
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22
|1:19.205
|1:19.137
|---
|15
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas Ferrari VF-22
|1:19.164
|1:19.202
|---
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri RBPT AT03
|1:19.240
|---
|17
|Alex Albon
|Williams Mercedes FW44
|1:19.256
|---
|18
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22
|1:19.273
|---
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri RBPT AT03
|1:19.527
|---
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Mercedes FW44
|1:19.570
|---
