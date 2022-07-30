Hungary Hungarian GP || July 31 || 15h00 (Local time)

F1 - Hungarian GP 2022 - Starting grid

30 July 2022 - 17:04
Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 timePenalty
01 George Russell Mercedes W13 1:18.407 1:18.154 1:17.377 ---
02 Carlos Sainz Ferrari F1-75 1:18.434 1:17.946 1:17.421 ---
03 Charles Leclerc Ferrari F1-75 1:18.806 1:17.768 1:17.567 ---
04 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes MCL36 1:18.653 1:18.121 1:17.769 ---
05 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault A522 1:18.866 1:18.216 1:18.018 ---
06 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault A522 1:18.716 1:17.904 1:18.078 ---
07 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W13 1:18.374 1:18.035 1:18.142 ---
08 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42 1:18.935 1:18.445 1:18.157 ---
09 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes MCL36 1:18.775 1:18.198 1:18.379 ---
10 Max Verstappen Red Bull RBPT RB18 1:18.509 1:17.703 1:18.823 ---
11 Sergio Perez Red Bull RBPT RB18 1:19.118 1:18.516 ---
12 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42 1:18.973 1:18.573 ---
13 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-22 1:18.993 1:18.825 ---
14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22 1:19.205 1:19.137 ---
15 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari VF-22 1:19.164 1:19.202 ---
16 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri RBPT AT03 1:19.240 ---
17 Alex Albon Williams Mercedes FW44 1:19.256 ---
18 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22 1:19.273 ---
19 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri RBPT AT03 1:19.527 ---
20 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes FW44 1:19.570 ---

