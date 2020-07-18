18 July 2020
F1 - Hungarian GP 2020 - Starting grid
Search
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Q1 time
|Q2 time
|Q3 time
|Penalty
|01
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes W11
|1:14.907
|1:14.261
|1:13.447
|---
|02
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes W11
|1:15.474
|1:14.530
|1:13.554
|---
|03
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point Mercedes RP20
|1:14.895
|1:15.176
|1:14.377
|---
|04
|Sergio Perez
|Racing Point Mercedes RP20
|1:14.681
|1:15.394
|1:14.545
|---
|05
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari SF1000
|1:15.455
|1:15.131
|1:14.774
|---
|06
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari SF1000
|1:15.793
|1:15.006
|1:14.817
|---
|07
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Honda RB16
|1:15.495
|1:14.976
|1:14.849
|---
|08
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Renault MCL35
|1:15.444
|1:15.085
|1:14.966
|---
|09
|Carlos Sainz
|McLaren Renault MCL35
|1:15.281
|1:15.267
|1:15.027
|---
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri Honda AT01
|1:15.767
|1:15.508
|-:—.---
|---
|—
|----------------
|---------------
|----------
|----------
|----------
|---
|11
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault RS20
|1:15.848
|1:15.661
|---
|12
|George Russell
|Williams Mercedes FW43
|1:15.585
|1:15.698
|---
|13
|Alex Albon
|Red Bull Honda RB16
|1:15.722
|1:15.715
|---
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|Renault RS20
|1:15.719
|1:15.742
|---
|15
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Mercedes FW43
|1:16.105
|1:16.544
|---
|—
|----------------
|---------------
|----------
|----------
|----------
|---
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari VF-20
|1:16.152
|---
|17
|Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri Honda AT01
|1:16.204
|---
|18
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas Ferrari VF-20
|1:16.407
|---
|19
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39
|1:16.506
|---
|20
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39
|1:16.614
|---
Formula 1 news
18 July 2020
add_circle F1 - Hungarian GP 2020 - Qualifying
18 July 2020
add_circle F1 - Hungarian GP 2020 - Free Practice 3
17 July 2020
add_circle F1 - Hungarian GP 2020 - Free Practice 2
17 July 2020