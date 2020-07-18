Hungarian GP || July 19 || 15h10 (Local time)

F1 - Hungarian GP 2020 - Starting grid

18 July 2020 - 16:08
Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 timePenalty
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W11 1:14.907 1:14.261 1:13.447 ---
02 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W11 1:15.474 1:14.530 1:13.554 ---
03 Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes RP20 1:14.895 1:15.176 1:14.377 ---
04 Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes RP20 1:14.681 1:15.394 1:14.545 ---
05 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF1000 1:15.455 1:15.131 1:14.774 ---
06 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF1000 1:15.793 1:15.006 1:14.817 ---
07 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB16 1:15.495 1:14.976 1:14.849 ---
08 Lando Norris McLaren Renault MCL35 1:15.444 1:15.085 1:14.966 ---
09 Carlos Sainz McLaren Renault MCL35 1:15.281 1:15.267 1:15.027 ---
10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda AT01 1:15.767 1:15.508 -:—.--- ---
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---
11 Daniel Ricciardo Renault RS20 1:15.848 1:15.661 ---
12 George Russell Williams Mercedes FW43 1:15.585 1:15.698 ---
13 Alex Albon Red Bull Honda RB16 1:15.722 1:15.715 ---
14 Esteban Ocon Renault RS20 1:15.719 1:15.742 ---
15 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes FW43 1:16.105 1:16.544 ---
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---
16 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-20 1:16.152 ---
17 Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda AT01 1:16.204 ---
18 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari VF-20 1:16.407 ---
19 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39 1:16.506 ---
20 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39 1:16.614 ---

