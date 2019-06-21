22 June 2019
F1 - French GP 2019 - Starting grid
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Q1 time
|Q2 time
|Q3 time
|Penalty
|01
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes W10
|1:30.609
|1:29.520
|1:28.319
|---
|02
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes W10
|1:30.550
|1:29.437
|1:28.605
|---
|03
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari SF90
|1:30.647
|1:29.934
|1:28.965
|---
|04
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Honda RB15
|1:31.327
|1:30.099
|1:29.409
|---
|05
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Renault MCL34
|1:30.989
|1:30.019
|1:29.418
|---
|06
|Carlos Sainz
|McLaren Renault MCL34
|1:31.073
|1:30.319
|1:29.522
|---
|07
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari SF90
|1:31.075
|1:29.506
|1:29.799
|---
|08
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault RS19
|1:30.954
|1:30.369
|1:29.918
|---
|09
|Pierre Gasly
|Red Bull Honda RB15
|1:31.152
|1:30.421
|1:30.184
|---
|10
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38
|1:31.180
|1:30.408
|1:33.420
|---
|—
|----------------
|---------------
|----------
|----------
|----------
|---
|11
|Alex Albon
|Toro Rosso Honda STR14
|1:31.445
|1:30.461
|---
|12
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38
|1:30.972
|1:30.533
|---
|13
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault RS19
|1:30.865
|1:30.544
|---
|14
|Sergio Pérez
|Racing Point Mercedes RP19
|1:30.964
|1:30.738
|---
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari VF-19
|1:31.166
|1:31.440
|---
|—
|----------------
|---------------
|----------
|----------
|----------
|---
|16
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas Ferrari VF-19
|1:31.626
|---
|17
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point Mercedes RP19
|1:31.726
|---
|18
|Robert Kubica
|Williams Mercedes FW42
|1:33.205
|---
|19
|George Russell
|Williams Mercedes FW42
|1:32.789
|+15
|20
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso Honda STR14
|1:31.564
|+30
