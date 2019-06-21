French GP || June 23 || 15h10 (Local time)

F1 - French GP 2019 - Starting grid

22 June 2019 - 16:05
Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 timePenalty
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W10 1:30.609 1:29.520 1:28.319 ---
02 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W10 1:30.550 1:29.437 1:28.605 ---
03 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF90 1:30.647 1:29.934 1:28.965 ---
04 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB15 1:31.327 1:30.099 1:29.409 ---
05 Lando Norris McLaren Renault MCL34 1:30.989 1:30.019 1:29.418 ---
06 Carlos Sainz McLaren Renault MCL34 1:31.073 1:30.319 1:29.522 ---
07 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF90 1:31.075 1:29.506 1:29.799 ---
08 Daniel Ricciardo Renault RS19 1:30.954 1:30.369 1:29.918 ---
09 Pierre Gasly Red Bull Honda RB15 1:31.152 1:30.421 1:30.184 ---
10 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38 1:31.180 1:30.408 1:33.420 ---
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---
11 Alex Albon Toro Rosso Honda STR14 1:31.445 1:30.461 ---
12 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38 1:30.972 1:30.533 ---
13 Nico Hülkenberg Renault RS19 1:30.865 1:30.544 ---
14 Sergio Pérez Racing Point Mercedes RP19 1:30.964 1:30.738 ---
15 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-19 1:31.166 1:31.440 ---
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---
16 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari VF-19 1:31.626 ---
17 Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes RP19 1:31.726 ---
18 Robert Kubica Williams Mercedes FW42 1:33.205 ---
19 George Russell Williams Mercedes FW42 1:32.789 +15
20 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Honda STR14 1:31.564 +30

