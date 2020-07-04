Austrian GP || July 5 || 15h10 (Local time)

F1 - Austrian GP 2020 - Starting grid

Search

4 July 2020 - 16:11
Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 timePenalty
01 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W11 1:04.111 1:03.015 1:02.939 ---
02 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W11 1:04.198 1:03.096 1:02.951 ---
03 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB16 1:04.024 1:04.000 1:03.477 ---
04 Lando Norris McLaren Renault MCL35 1:04.606 1:03.819 1:03.626 ---
05 Alex Albon Red Bull Honda RB16 1:04.661 1:03.746 1:03.868 ---
06 Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes RP20 1:04.543 1:03.860 1:03.868 ---
07 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF1000 1:04.500 1:04.041 1:03.923 ---
08 Carlos Sainz McLaren Renault MCL35 1:04.537 1:03.971 1:03.971 ---
09 Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes RP20 1:04.309 1:03.955 1:04.029 ---
10 Daniel Ricciardo Renault RS20 1:04.556 1:04.023 1:04.239 ---
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---
11 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF1000 1:04.554 1:04.206 ---
12 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda AT01 1:04.603 1:04.305 ---
13 Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda AT01 1:05.031 1:04.431 ---
14 Esteban Ocon Renault RS20 1:04.933 1:04.643 ---
15 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari VF-20 1:05.094 1:04.691 ---
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---
16 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-20 1:05.164 ---
17 George Russell Williams Mercedes FW43 1:05.167 ---
18 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39 1:05.175 ---
19 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39 1:05.224 ---
20 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes FW43 1:05.757 ---

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news
expand_less