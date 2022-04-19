19 April 2022
Residents try to stop Miami GP
"We are in a state of limbo"
Search
An eleventh-hour roadblock has been thrown in front of next month’s inaugural grand prix in Miami.
The Spanish-language local El Nuevo Herald newspaper reports that a group of residents have filed a last-minute lawsuit to stop the event from going ahead on the grounds of "intolerable" noise levels.
EFE news agency claims a judge will hear the case in the coming days about the new Formula 1 race to take place around the Hard Rock Stadium.
"We are in a state of limbo," Miami-Dade circuit court judge Alan Fine is quoted as saying, "prior to the issuance of a special events permit.
"It is a very uncomfortable place for a courtroom," the judge said.
Circuits
14 April 2022
Reports of Monaco GP axe ’totally false’
9 April 2022
F1 drivers worried about losing iconic races
1 April 2022
F1 ’will stay’ in Saudi Arabia - Domenicali
28 March 2022
Domenicali: No one can judge our morality
More on Circuits
Formula 1 news
20 April 2022
Schumacher needs ’three more years’ before Ferrari
20 April 2022
F1 ’not over’ for Fittipaldi after Haas snub
19 April 2022
Haas refuses to hand back $13m Uralkali funds
19 April 2022
Residents try to stop Miami GP
19 April 2022