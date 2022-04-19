Residents try to stop Miami GP

An eleventh-hour roadblock has been thrown in front of next month’s inaugural grand prix in Miami.

The Spanish-language local El Nuevo Herald newspaper reports that a group of residents have filed a last-minute lawsuit to stop the event from going ahead on the grounds of "intolerable" noise levels.

EFE news agency claims a judge will hear the case in the coming days about the new Formula 1 race to take place around the Hard Rock Stadium.

"We are in a state of limbo," Miami-Dade circuit court judge Alan Fine is quoted as saying, "prior to the issuance of a special events permit.

"It is a very uncomfortable place for a courtroom," the judge said.