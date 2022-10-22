Reserve role ’out of the question’ - Vettel

By GMM 22 October 2022 - 12:12





Sebastian Vettel says staying in Formula 1 as a reserve driver is "out of the question".

Although Haas boss Gunther Steiner has invited out-of-work McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo to call him, the 33-year-old Australian appears destined to sit out 2023 as Mercedes’ new reserve.

"You’ll see me around," Ricciardo said in Austin when asked about next year.

"It will be somewhat different for me but there is still a plan going on. It’s not ’see you later’. That’s far from being the case.

"I’m putting together a plan to try very to get back to the front of the grid and back to winning ways, all those things that I’m capable of," he added.

As for the retiring quadruple world champion Vettel, however, he is making no such plans.

"What does a replacement driver do?" he asked a reporter in Austin. "He comes to the races and then does nothing, right?

"So that’s really out of the question for me. Unless we’re talking about Suzuka!"

Indeed, at the Japanese GP recently, the 35-year-old German admitted he would consider a one-off Suzuka return next year.

"Maybe one of drivers will feel sick," he smiled. "I don’t wish for that but I wouldn’t mind jumping back in for a race at Suzuka at any time."