Reports of Indycar move ’completely false’ - Latifi

By GMM 21 October 2022 - 09:15





Nicholas Latifi has slammed the "poor journalism" that this week predicted a move from Formula 1 to Indycar for 2023.

The Canadian has been ousted by Williams after three seasons, with his likely successor - American Logan Sargeant - rumoured to be announced in Austin this weekend.

"Follow the news on Saturday," team boss Jost Capito, whose team revealed a ’pop-up’ US-themed livery ahead of the US GP, said at the Circuit of the Americas.

The only issue for 21-year-old rookie Sargeant, who is third in the current Formula 2 standings, is that he may not get the necessary points for a mandatory F1 super license.

As for Latifi’s next move, the 27-year-old bristled at reports this week that his move to Indycar - replacing Jimmie Johnson at Chip Ganassi - is set in stone.

"This news is completely false," he told Le Journal de Montreal in Austin.

"I have never talked with Ganassi or other teams in Indycar. It’s poor journalism."

However, Latifi is not ruling out a move to America’s top open wheeler category.

"But nothing is signed and I will have no announcements to make in the short term," he said ahead of the US GP.

As for the false reports of a Chip Ganassi contract, Latifi says he actually "had a good laugh" rather than getting angry.

"The important thing for me is to finish my season on a good note and to focus on the events that remain for me in Formula 1," he said.

"Afterwards, we will see the opportunities that will be offered to me," admitting that a 2023 ’sabbatical’ cannot be ruled out.

What is basically ruled out, however, is a F1 reserve seat for 2023 - which is rumoured to be the next move for the similarly-embattled Daniel Ricciardo.

"I will only accept such a position if I am sure that a full-time seat is promised to me afterwards," said Latifi.