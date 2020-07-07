Renault may announce Alonso news on Wednesday

Renault is shaping up to reveal Fernando Alonso as the works team’s driver for 2021.

The rumours gained new momentum last week, when Spanish radio Cadena SER said the two-time world champion could even return to Formula 1 this season to replace McLaren-bound Daniel Ricciardo.

Team boss Cyril Abiteboul denied that, insisting that Australian Ricciardo "has a contract that he will fulfil".

But the Frenchman did admit that Renault is "talking to several drivers for next year, and among them is Fernando Alonso".

It appears that a contract may already be signed.

Noemi de Miguel, a reporter for Spanish television Movistar, says she has learned that "Renault plans to make an official announcement on Wednesday".

She did not specifically mention Alonso, but revealed: "After the race (in Austria), Cyril Abiteboul told mechanics who have been around for more than 15 years that they have already worked" with Renault’s next driver.