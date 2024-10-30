Renault, Honda fined by FIA for budget cap breaches

By GMM 30 October 2024 - 09:43





Renault-owned Alpine and Honda have escaped with six-figure fines for breaching their respective engine budget caps in 2023.

Last month, Formula 1’s governing body revealed that both engine manufacturers had committed "procedural breaches" of the new-in-2023 budget caps applying to Renault, Honda, Ferrari and Mercedes.

The FIA said neither Alpine or Honda "exceeded the cost cap level", and in fact "acted at all times in good faith" amid the "complexities" of the new financial rules.

Now, the Paris-based federation says it has entered "accepted breach agreements" with Honda and Renault respectively.

Red Bull engine supplier Honda’s fine is the highest - $600,000 plus administrative costs. The FIA insisted there is "no evidence" the Japanese manufacturer "gained or sought to gain any advantage from the inaccurate exclusions or adjustments of certain costs".

The FIA added that Honda was actually "below the 2023 cost cap", and guilty only of failing to "file accurate reporting documentation" about things like dyno maintenance.

Renault-Alpine’s fine is even lower - $400,000 - having also actually spent less than the cap but found to have omitted "relevant information" from its filings.

"Several required procedures had not been performed at all, and several other procedures had only been partially completed," the FIA explained.

The F1 engine suppliers have 30 days to pay and cannot appeal.