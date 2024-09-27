Renault edging towards final F1 engine axe decision

By GMM 27 September 2024 - 08:29





The midnight hour is approaching for Renault’s days as a works engine manufacturer in Formula 1.

Since CEO Luca de Meo revealed that the program could be scrapped and replaced by customer Mercedes engines for the Alpine team, staff at Renault’s Viry-Chatillon facility have been up in arms.

Backed by the union, the disgruntled workers secured a recent face-to-face with de Meo, but now the September 30 deadline for Renault’s final decision is looming.

"A few days before a strategic decision by Renault Group on the cessation of French F1 engines on the historic site of Viry-Chatillon, the sky is getting darker," the union-backed Alpine F1 engine staff declared in a new statement.

The workers said they are yet to receive an official response from de Meo following their September 20 meeting with the Renault chief executive.

"The finish line is approaching," they explained. "After the vote on Monday, September 30, the Alpine Racing France transformation plan could be implemented."