Renault CEO jets in amid Alpine’s deep F1 crisis

Luca de Meo, the CEO of Renault, has made an ultra-rare appearance at a Formula 1 race - just as the French marque’s Alpine team sinks into deep crisis.

After the team’s all-new 2024 car qualified on the very last row of the grid in Bahrain, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly could do no better than P17 and P18 in Saudi Arabia.

"We thought we were closer, but we’re still so far away," Ocon told Canal Plus after qualifying on Friday.

Fellow Frenchman Gasly added: "We are where we expected.

"I’ve spoken with Luca de Meo and no one is satisfied to see us this far back - Luca first and foremost. We have to make changes, find solutions, but also be patient for a few weeks."

As Friday’s events were unfolding in Jeddah, and amid early rumblings of the interest of a new American investment group, a potential none other than Renault CEO de Meo walked into the paddock.

"We are all aware of the situation we are in," Gasly continued. "I know Luca is working a lot and trying to find solutions to make the necessary changes in the team.

"I don’t want to do the same speech every weekend, but it takes a little time. In the meantime, we need to try to learn as much as possible about this car and get the most out of it."

At the time of writing, de Meo had not spoken at length with the media in Saudi Arabia - but he did say he had jetted in "to show my support to the team".

So, for now, Gasly and Ocon are stuck with what is quite clearly the slowest car in Formula 1.

"Whether the car works or not, it’s important to be objective about our performance," Gasly also told the Belgian broadcaster RTBF.

"From a team point of view, I think it can be positive in the medium term because we are going very deep into the detail. When we find ourselves in the position we are in today, we have to look everywhere and improve everything.

"This can be positive, but we have to be patient for the moment. It is not nice, but this is the position we are in."

Ocon agreed: "The bottom line is that I always want to fight for victories and championships, but it won’t be this year.

"The most important thing is that at the end of each weekend I can tell myself that I got the most out of the car, and then outside the car, that I guided the best as best as possible."