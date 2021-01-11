Renault announces exit of F1 team boss Abiteboul

Groupe Renault announces the appointment of Laurent Rossi, Director of Strategy and Business Development of Groupe Renault, as Chief Executive Officer of the Alpine brand, effective January 11, 2021. Laurent Rossi will take charge of Alpine Cars, Sport, F1 and competition activities. He will report to Luca de Meo, Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Renault.

Cyril Abiteboul is leaving Groupe Renault:

I would like to thank the Groupe Renault for having trusted me for many years, particularly with the relaunch and reconstruction of the team since 2016. The solid foundations of the racing team and the entities in France and England built over these years, the strategic evolution of the sport towards a more economically sustainable model, and more recently the Alpine project which provides a renewed sense of meaning and dynamism, all point to a very fine trajectory. I would like to thank Luca de Meo for involving me in the construction of the Alpine Business Unit and I wish the new structure every success.

Luca de Meo, Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Renault:

I would like to warmly thank Cyril for his tireless involvement, which notably led the Renault F1 Team from the penultimate place in 2016 to the podiums last season. His remarkable work in F1 since 2007 allows us to look to the future, with a strong team and the new Alpine F1 Team identity to conquer the podiums this year.

Laurent Rossi, 45, is a graduate of ENSEEIHT and IFP School / ENSPM. He began his career in 2000 at Renault, in the mechanical engineering department. In 2009, after obtaining an MBA from Harvard Business School, he was recruited by the Boston Consulting Group, where he worked in the New York office as an automotive expert. In 2012, he joined Google, where he was in charge of developing business relations with key accounts in the automotive industry. He then returned to Renault in 2018 and was appointed Director of Strategy & Business Development for Groupe Renault.