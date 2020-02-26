Relaxed Hulkenberg doesn’t ’need’ F1 return

Nico Hulkenberg says he is not desperate to return to Formula 1 or motor racing.

After a decade on the grid, the 32-year-old lost his Renault seat at the end of last year and reportedly turned down opportunities to switch to Haas or Williams.

For now, he is happy to live a different life, and is currently taking in the famous Carnaval festival in Rio de Janeiro.

"I feel good in my skin and am excited to see the Formula 1 season from a different perspective," Hulkenberg told t-online.

He says he has enjoyed his first winter period without a looming F1 schedule.

"I have relaxed a lot at home, met up with friends, slowed down and just lived the day I’m in," he said.

"I also do sports and keep myself in top shape, but not as intensely as usual in preparation for a season. I actually did the things I wanted and I enjoy it so far.

"I am not the kind of person who always has to be the focus. I’ve had that for many years and I don’t need it."

Still, he does not rule out a return to Formula 1 - but only if the conditions are right.

"Quite simply, it has to feel good, it has to fit and there has to be a good sporting perspective. It would make little sense for me to drive for a team with no real chances. That is out of the question for me," he said.

Hulkenberg even admitted that Formula E could be a possibility.

"It has developed extremely strongly in recent years, I have to say. It’s amazing what they have achieved - the status they have achieved," he said.

"All the premium German manufacturers are there so it would be an interesting option."