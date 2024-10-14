Reigning F2 champion Pourchaire left with ’nothing’

By GMM 14 October 2024 - 13:04





Reigning Formula 2 champion Theo Pourchaire says he has been left with "nothing".

In past years, the F2 title was basically a guarantee of a step up to Formula 1. But 2022 champion Felipe Drugovich is now only an Aston Martin reserve, while 21-year-old Pourchaire initially had to move to the Japanese Super Formula series this season.

"It’s been very difficult for me," the Frenchman told RMC. "Coming off the F2 title, it was a dream. I thought it would go smoothly after that.

"It didn’t."

He describes F1 as a "very closed sport" and laments that he didn’t even get a minor chance to "show myself".

Pourchaire says Super Formula was "another world" because "nobody speaks English" and he struggled to adapt to the very different Japanese culture.

"It was an opportunity for me, but the only one I had during the winter," he said. "Afterwards, I was lucky enough to be called up by McLaren for a few races."

He’s referring to McLaren’s Indycar program, where Pourchaire was initially only replacing an injured driver. "After the two races, I was told that I was going to sign a contract until the end of the season.

"I was super happy."

However, McLaren reneged on the handshake deal and "didn’t give me many reasons".

"I’m happy to have been able to show myself but disappointed because I find myself with nothing," said Pourchaire. "Getting fired in the middle of the season - it came at the worst possible time. The results were pretty good."

Pourchaire was linked for a time with Audi-owned Sauber, especially given his past links with the Swiss team’s development program.

"I think the team still hasn’t made its choice," he said. "I hope to be their choice, but it could still be difficult."

New Audi F1 chief Mattia Binotto, however, actually mentioned Pourchaire as a candidate just a month ago.

"All I can do is tell him to give me a chance," he said. "To look at my age and my career. He has no major risk to take me for one year. The transition with Audi will not take place until 2026.

"F1 is the ultimate dream, but my real wish is to drive. Indycar would please me," Pourchaire continued.

"I have had a lot of contact but it is also a category that is difficult to access. I would also be happy with endurance in Hypercar."