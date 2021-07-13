Red Bull would consider signing Russell - Marko
"Mercedes would make a huge mistake if they didn’t get him"
Search
If George Russell is not promoted to the works Mercedes lineup for 2022, Dr Helmut Marko says Red Bull would consider snapping up the 23-year-old Briton.
It is widely expected that Toto Wolff-led Mercedes will in fact announce this weekend at Silverstone that its junior driver Russell - who currently drives for Williams - is replacing Valtteri Bottas next year.
But if Mercedes doesn’t make that call, Red Bull’s Dr Marko is keen to swoop.
"Russell is certainly worth considering when you look at the performance he is currently delivering at Williams," the 78-year-old Austrian said.
"But it’s pointless because Mercedes would make a huge mistake if they didn’t get him. I just can’t imagine that," Marko added.
When asked why Mercedes has waited so long to promote the highly promising Russell, who upstaged Bottas when he stood in for an ill Lewis Hamilton in Bahrain last year, Marko responded: "That’s a question for Mercedes.
"It’s not our style to give advice. At the end of the day we just take note of it," he told Sport1.
"But at the end of the day, if a driver like Russell was already with us, he would have been in a competitive car long ago. The performance he does with the Williams in qualifying is extraordinary."
Red Bull
add_circle Sprint race format can ’ruin weekend’ - Marko
add_circle Verstappen rumours were about ’creating unrest’
add_circle Gasly re-promotion a risk for Red Bull - Rosberg
add_circle Next-gen F1 engines must be louder - Horner
More on Red Bull
Mercedes
add_circle Red Bull would consider signing Russell - Marko
add_circle Mercedes set to announce Russell for 2022
add_circle Hamilton will not choose 2022 teammate - Alonso
add_circle Verstappen rumours were about ’creating unrest’
add_circle Mercedes will not ’give up’ 2021 title - Wolff
More on Mercedes