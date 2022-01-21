Red Bull would also feel ’robbed’ - Albers

Red Bull would have behaved "exactly the same" as Mercedes had the situation been reversed at the explosively contentious 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Lewis Hamilton and the German team were roundly criticised as ’bad losers’ for so openly questioning and condemning race director Michael Masi’s actions surrounding the late-race safety car.

But former F1 driver Christijan Albers, who like new world champion Max Verstappen is Dutch, told De Telegraaf newspaper: "I understand why Hamilton and Mercedes feel robbed."

Seven time world champion Hamilton, 37, is currently maintaining full radio silence amid rumours he might take the moment to quit Formula 1.

Mercedes, meanwhile, has denied rumours it is demanding the sacking of race director Masi.

"Michael Masi seemed a bit unsure at a few races last year," Albers said. "He made some ambiguous decisions.

"But he certainly played a decisive role in the final leg of the season, which left many in bewilderment. Everyone wanted the season finale to be fair.

"Let’s be honest - if it was the other way around, Red Bull would have taken exactly the same position. After all, didn’t Christian Horner criticise Masi after Saudi Arabia?" he added.

Albers, who raced for Minardi and Spyker, suspects that Masi bent the safety car rules in Abu Dhabi "for the sake of a spectacular finale".

"But you can’t then say that it was a consistent decision," he insisted.

"The FIA now has to investigate not only Abu Dhabi, but all of the inconsistent decisions taken by Masi during the season."