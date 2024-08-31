Red Bull, Verstappen ’much better’ at Monza - Marko

By GMM 31 August 2024 - 11:39





An improved Red Bull will end the ongoing rumours about Max Verstappen’s future.

That’s the word from the team’s F1 consultant Dr Helmut Marko, who heaved a sigh of relief on Friday when the 2024 car looked better at Monza compared to Zandvoort a week ago.

Max Verstappen, who finished 22 seconds behind championship chaser Lando Norris’ McLaren in the Dutch GP, was fastest in FP1 on Friday but only P14 in the second session.

"We are better than we look," Marko said. "Max made a mistake in Parabolica but until that point, he was two tenths behind Norris. And unlike the others, Max’s engine was not set to full power."

The longer run also looked competitive for the Dutchman, Marko explained, "until the graining starts. Then the laptimes increase rapidly and the car goes from understeer to oversteer.

"But we are in much better shape than in Zandvoort," said the Austrian. "Yes, much better."

However, Marko had to admit that the new, smoother kerbs are much better for the Red Bull. "Last year it was a handicap for us, even though we won everything," he said.

"The high temperatures are also good for us, although I think that during the weekend the grip will improve and we will lose something because of that.

"But the balance was much better right from the start, and we could constantly work on the setup. That is what we were looking for. I think we have improved and the car is more predictable.

"If we continue to make good progress, then I am positive."

Given Verstappen’s utter dominance last year, which carried over into the early part of 2024, the last several months have been a shock for the triple world champion - with Red Bull also beset by internal turmoil.

But Max, 26, denied that Adrian Newey’s decision to leave explains the fall from grace. "It can’t have happened that quickly," said the Dutchman. "Honestly it’s hard to understand why things got so out of hand."

Verstappen admits that Norris’ task of closing a huge 70 point gap by Abu Dhabi is a tall order, but he insisted: "Always coming second is not a solution.

"There are also sprint races in which we can lose points. If I want to defend the title, I have to win again," he added.

Marko also thinks an improved Red Bull will calm the waters for Verstappen and the team.

"At the moment, Max is focused on winning the championship," he said. "But we need to look ahead.

"We need to give him a car with which he can win again, and then all these rumours about him leaving will stop."