Red Bull to pay Verstappen’s F1 license bill

By GMM 20 December 2022 - 10:17





World champion Max Verstappen has copped the highest-ever bill for a Formula 1 super license in the sport’s history.

The credential, of course, is mandatory - and the cost for the driver is calculated on the basis of a base amount plus extra for every single point.

In the end, it left Dutchman Verstappen with a EUR 963,800 bill - compared to 657,200 for Charles Leclerc, 650,900 for Charles Leclerc and just over 500,000 for Lewis Hamilton, according to Servus TV.

Dr Helmut Marko, however, said the team is actually picking up the bill on top of Red Bull’s more than $6 million team entry fee for next year which was described by boss Christian Horner as "incredible".

"I didn’t realise how much we had to pay the FIA for the points," he said.

As for Verstappen, though, it appears as though his dominance this year will at least not cost him a dime.

"As far as I know," Marko said, "his contract states that we have to pay it."

Retired quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel was also asked about the FIA’s bills.

"Absurd," said the German. "I don’t know how common that is in other sports.

"And there are always more and more races but nobody talks about that."