Red Bull to launch car day after Ferrari - report

According to a media report, Red Bull will launch its 2020 car on February 12 - one day after Ferrari.

When Ferrari announced in December that it would reveal its own new car on February 11 - a full eight days before winter testing in Barcelona - boss Mattia Binotto predicted it would be one of the earliest launches of 2020.

"We will launch the car very early. I think we will be the earliest," Binotto said.

Red Bull, meanwhile, traditionally pushes the limits when it comes to finalising its cars’ winter testing specification, but Dr Helmut Marko says the team is actually ahead of schedule this time.

"We don’t have any excuses for this year," Marko said. "For the first time we are 14 days ahead of our normal schedule.

"We’re going into the new year better than ever and with a great concept. Now we finally have to deliver."

So just days after Max Verstappen’s new contract through 2023 was announced, Germany’s Motorsport-Magazin.com now claims Red Bull’s 2020 launch will be a day later than Ferrari’s, on February 12.