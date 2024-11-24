Red Bull to ’evaluate’ Perez seat after Abu Dhabi

By GMM 24 November 2024 - 07:28





Damon Hill says it’s "baffling" how Sergio Perez keeps hanging onto his Red Bull seat.

While Max Verstappen recovered from a difficult start to the Las Vegas GP weekend to qualify P5, Perez failed to get out of Q1.

"Well, what can I say about it?" said team advisor Dr Helmut Marko to Viaplay.

"Sergio was simply not fast enough. Maybe we should have used two sets of tyres, which might have helped, but we thought he would get through."

Marko is openly admitting Red Bull will re-assess Perez’s 2025 deal after the final race of this season in Abu Dhabi. "After Abu Dhabi, we will evaluate all the options and make a decision.

"I am not saying there is a risk for him, I am saying we will evaluate all the options and then make a decision."

Former Indycar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick said after F1 qualifying on Friday night: "I think, if that was me, I wouldn’t want to look like that anymore.

"I’d say ’It’s time’."

1996 world champion Hill, meanwhile, is confused as to why all the pressure on Perez hasn’t resulted in his ousting yet. "I think they have to pull the plug now," he told Sport Bild.

"I find it completely baffling why they are not more critical of Checo, to be honest."

The candidates to replace Perez appear to be Liam Lawson and Williams rookie Franco Colapinto, although the latter’s recent crashes have not helped his cause.

Lawson’s RB teammate Yuki Tsunoda, however, does not seem to be in the running. When asked why, the Japanese said in Las Vegas: "If I knew that, I would change whatever it is immediately after this interview."