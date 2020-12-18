Red Bull to announce Perez deal on Friday

The last two race seats on the 2021 Formula 1 grid look set to be confirmed with just days to spare before Christmas.

After a full year of speculation, Mercedes hinted on Twitter that the world champions will finally make an announcement about Lewis Hamilton’s new contract "soon".

"I plan to be here next year," the seven time world champion was quoted as saying in the accompanying picture. "I want to be here next year.

"I do think we as a team have more to do together and more to achieve, both in the sport but even more outside it," Hamilton added.

The only other vacant seat for 2021 is the one alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull - and authoritative sources are reporting that Sergio Perez will definitely replace Alex Albon.

Notably, the news is being reported by De Telegraaf’s Eric van Haren, who is close to the Verstappen family, as well as the Red Bull-linked Speed Week publication.

"Tomorrow it will be decided," Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko said on Thursday.

The reports also suggest Albon will be retained as a reserve driver.