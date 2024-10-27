Red Bull still ’not fast enough’ for wins - Verstappen

By GMM 27 October 2024 - 10:01





Red Bull’s 2024 car is still "not fast enough" for poles and victories, championship leader Max Verstappen declared in Mexico.

After Ferrari’s 1-2 a week ago in Austin, it was Carlos Sainz securing pole position in Mexico - ahead of Verstappen and the Dutchman’s title rival, McLaren driver Lando Norris.

"We have the advantage of being under the radar," Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur beamed to sky Italia.

"The discussion is mainly about the fight between Lando and Max, and the fight between Zak (Brown) and Christian (Horner). "For me, that’s perfect.

"Let’s stay under the radar and focus on what we’re doing now."

So while Sainz will lead away from the front on Sunday, Mercedes’ George Russell will have a front row seat to the Norris-versus-Verstappen fight ahead of him. The Briton joked that he should take a bag of popcorn into his silver cockpit.

"Fine, he can do whatever he wants," laughed Verstappen.

The triple world champion was simply happy to have rescued his otherwise bad weekend so far, including floor damage and repeated engine problems.

"That was much better than expected," Verstappen told Viaplay, "but of course it’s still not as it should be, compared to the competition. I just think we maximised again.

"I feel good in the car - it’s just not fast enough."

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko hailed "another magical lap by Max".

"He controlled his nerves and drove the perfect lap, but we also have to praise the engineers," he told Sky Deutschland. "They found the right direction for the setup of a car that only works in a very narrow window."

As for Norris in P3, McLaren boss Andrea Stella thinks the papaya-coloured car was actually good enough for pole. Dutch racing personality Tom Coronel senses from Norris’ body language that the Briton has "almost given up".

"I heard Norris talking about the Ferraris, and I know why," he said. "Because he’s basically given up on that other (drivers’) championship.

"He sees that Max is ahead again, even though he (Norris) has the better car. In that case, you don’t need to talk about being world champion anymore."

As for Verstappen, with his 57 point gap over Norris with five races to go, he said he will start Sunday’s Mexican GP in a "calm and patient" mood.

"You always want to win," he said, "but fortunately I have done that many times. If the chance comes again, I will seize it."