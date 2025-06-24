Red Bull’s future could be ’difficult’ - Vettel

Sebastian Vettel is less pessimistic than some about the future of the Red Bull team.

No longer a dominant force, and hurt by internal conflict and high-profile staff departures, Red Bull is being held together for now by Max Verstappen’s talent, according to former team driver Robert Doornbos.

"He’s doing wonders with that car and that team," he told Ziggo Sport.

"If they didn’t have Max, it would already be a midfield team, or maybe even a team at the back. He does miracle after miracle after miracle but at some point it will stop."

Some think that moment will be in 2026, when Red Bull loses its works Honda engines to Aston Martin and debuts its own Red Bull-Ford power units for the new regulations.

Like Verstappen, the retired Vettel also won four consecutive world championships with Red Bull - until a major regulation change.

Will the same thing happen with Verstappen now?

"It is difficult to predict," Vettel told the RTL program Sport am Sonntag.

"In terms of structure and personnel, I believe Red Bull is in a very good position. What is going on is not just about infrastructure and personnel.

"McLaren has developed very well in recent times," the German explained. "Red Bull is no longer the dominant force it used to be. But although it is a bit more difficult now, Max and the team are not too far from the top position."

37-year-old Vettel admits, however, that the 2026 engine regulations are a big question mark for Red Bull.

"It could be ok," he said, "or it could be a bit more difficult in the coming years."

Vettel has been strongly linked with the advisory role that is currently occupied his and Verstappen’s 82-year-old mentor Dr Helmut Marko.

Vettel admits he is interested in getting involved with the team again.

"We’ll see what role that could be," he said.

As for Marko, however, he insisted: "Helmut is irreplaceable, let me put it that way. What a character. He has made a huge contribution since 2005."

Rumours that Marko is contemplating retirement, or that his successors could nudge him out, have been building for some time. "He’s still there and it is my wish that he will continue working for a long time," said Vettel.

However, Vettel admits that age is a factor for Marko. "He’s a total realist," he said.

"I know that position very well and he knows what he’s doing. I can still learn a lot from him. It is also possible that his position will be filled differently."

Another suggestion put to Vettel is that the problem at Red Bull at present is its team boss, Christian Horner.

"I don’t know," Vettel responded. "I’ve been away from the team for too long. But there are still a few engineers from my time, and I’m still in touch with Christian, too.

"I know that a lot has changed since my time with the team. It has become even bigger, for one thing."