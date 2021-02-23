Red Bull Racing reveals its new RB16B for F1 2021

The Charge is on as the covers come off to reveal the first studio images of the Red Bull Racing RB16B in the Team’s iconic matte livery.

The first reveal of the 2021 charger comes as the Team aims to carry the momentum of 2020 into the new season in a bid to fight for this year’s title with Max Verstappen and his new teammate Sergio Perez at the wheel.

"The aimless days of the off-season are coming to an end and today marks the point when we get ever closer to a new season of F1 action."

"Why’s that you ask? Well today we launch our 2021 charger the RB16B."

"The unveiling of the Team’s new car comes ahead of its first on-track appearance tomorrow when Max and Sergio will put it through its paces for the first time during an official filming day at Silverstone. Test and Reserve driver Alex will also be on hand, gathering feedback and driving an RB15 as the Team gears up for the new campaign."

"On the surface the first images of the new car suggests that not too much has changed over the winter. And while the deferral of new regulations to 2022 means that indeed there is a lot of carryover to this season, it doesn’t mean that our crew of highly-qualified designers have been lounging about on comfy pillows all winter. Far from it, as under the skin the RB16B features plenty of changes that maintain F1’s status as a serial battle of the boffins."

"Of course, one of the major changes for this season is of course under the engine cover. For its final season in F1, Honda is introducing a new power unit and it’s this heavily revised beast that Max and Sergio will get a first taste of tomorrow."

"The Silverstone filming day will not only provide imagery of the RB16B for media and partners to utilise in the run-up to the first race in Bahrain but will also give the Bulls a first indication of what they can expect when they head out to the Gulf state for this year’s sole pre-season test which starts on 12 March."

"The day will be of particular value to Test and Reserve Driver Alex. As well as driving an RB15 during the filming day Alex will be heavily involved in sifting through the feedback on the RB16B from Max and Sergio. This will give him plenty to work with as he prepares to help car development through the 2021 season."

"And now that RB16B has been unveiled, that new season feels mighty close indeed. Just over two weeks to go until testing and a little over a month to go until the new charger is unleashed in anger for the first time at the BIC. We can’t wait."