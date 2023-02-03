Red Bull Racing launch RB19 livery in New York

By Franck Drui 3 February 2023 - 16:01





Oracle Red Bull Racing today launched the Team’s 2023 campaign in New York City, via a live show broadcast to over 30 countries across the globe and streamed by thousands of fans worldwide. The moment cements a Formula One first with Oracle Red Bull Racing becoming the first F1 Team to launch their season in the USA.

After winning both the World Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships in 2022 the Team produced an experience which put fans at the heart of the launch, wherever they were in the world. Via The Paddock fans were exclusively given the chance to attend in person Stateside or stream the event on their channels, where Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner and Drivers’ Max Verstappen, Sergio “Checo” Perez and Daniel Ricciardo presented a host of unique moments.

The launch centred around the RB19 with fans getting a first look at the 2023 car. Taking the new look car a step further, it was revealed that fans will be granted the opportunity to design three bespoke liveries this year, for each race in the USA. Powered by technology from the Team’s Title Partner, Oracle, the “Make Your Mark” campaign will mean fan artwork decorates the RB19 when the car rolls out in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas. The judging panel for the winning livery will be headed up by Christian and include representatives from Oracle; Principal Team Partner, Bybit and Technology Partner, Mobil 1. World renowned artist Mr Doodle was given an RB14 showcar as a canvas to kick off the competition, creating an exclusive piece of art. “The Doodle Bull”, which is also signed by Max and Checo, will be auctioned by The Auction Collective, in collaboration with Christie’s, via a timed online auction. A share of the proceeds will go to the Team’s official charity partner, Wings for Life.

The 2023 season sees a new look for Oracle Red Bull Racing as the Team unveiled their Castore Teamwear for 2023 - fans were exclusively given the chance to take part in a Castore photoshoot with Max and Checo recently, the centrepiece of the kit launch. Fans were also granted a sneak peek at the Team’s new range of headwear and footwear, developed by US-based pioneers New Era & APL.

Bringing the event to a climactic conclusion, the Team announced that from 2026, Red Bull Powertrains will be entering into a partnership with iconic American motorsport brand Ford. Red Bull Powertrains and Ford will work together on the development of the next-gen hybrid power unit that will supply engines to both Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri from 2026.

Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner said: "At Oracle Red Bull Racing we always strive to do things first and do things differently. This is the first time we have launched our season outside of the UK and the first time any F1 Team has launched in the USA. The growth of our sport in America cannot be ignored, there are over 50 million F1 fans in the USA, of which 72% follow us, and the way the fans have embraced our Team here has been very special to see. Oracle Red Bull Racing will be Stateside more than ever in 2023, not just racing but also running Red Bull Showruns and the first F1 Team led road trip in America, the USA Grand Tauro, later this year."

"We also wanted to celebrate with, and welcome, Ford in their home country, as they become Red Bull Powertrains new partner from 2026. This will be a true strategic technical partnership; Ford will assist with battery and hybrid technology and much more to keep the Team ahead of the competition. I am already very excited about the possibilities that this partnership will offer both of us globally."

“It’s fantastic to be welcoming Ford back into Formula 1 through this partnership,” added Horner,.

“As an independent engine manufacturer to have the ability to benefit from an OEM’s experience like Ford puts us in good stead against the competition. They are a manufacturer rich in motoring history that spans generations. From Jim Clark to Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher, the lineage speaks for itself.

“For us as Red Bull Powertrains to open the next chapter of that dynasty, as Red Bull Ford, is tremendously exciting. 2026 is still a while a way but for us the work already starts as we look to a new future and a continued evolution of Oracle Red Bull Racing.”

“Ford’s return to Formula 1 with Red Bull Racing is all about where we are going as a company– increasingly electric, software-defined, modern vehicles and experiences,” said Ford CEO Jim Farley.

“F1 will be an incredibly cost-effective platform to innovate, share ideas and technologies, and engage with tens of millions of new customers.”