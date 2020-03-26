Red Bull not giving up on FIA-Ferrari complaint
"We don’t want to harm Ferrari or the FIA in any way, but..."
Search
Red Bull will not simply abandon its push to get to the bottom of the secret agreement reached between the FIA and Ferrari.
Before the coronavirus pandemic took over Formula 1 and the entire world, the hottest topic was a big group of teams threatening legal action over the way F1’s governing body handled the questionable legality of Ferrari’s 2019 engine.
"Unfortunately at the moment we are dealing with other things," Marko told f1-insider.com.
"But that does not mean that we will give up on the FIA and Ferrari business if things go back to normal," Red Bull’s top Austrian official said.
"The corona crisis took over but we still think the agreement was scandalous."
Marko also referred to the fact that Toto Wolff and Mercedes suddenly withdrew their opposition to the FIA-Ferrari agreement.
"We don’t want to harm Ferrari or the FIA in any way, but we continue to demand complete clarification of how the strange private agreement came about," he said. "Even without Mercedes, who strangely jumped off the train even though they were the train driver from the beginning."
FIA
add_circle F1 considers lowering $175m budget cap
add_circle Official: 2021 Formula 1 Technical Regulations postponed
add_circle F1 floundering amid coronavirus crisis
add_circle Red Bull confirms Mercedes no longer in ’gang of 7’
More on FIA
Ferrari
add_circle Red Bull not giving up on FIA-Ferrari complaint
add_circle Ferrari to struggle in 2021 too - Danner
add_circle Vettel seeing ’beyond’ F1 career
add_circle 2021 Ferrari deal ’in Vettel’s hands’ - boss
add_circle Surname ’no guarantee’ of F1 debut - Schumacher
More on Ferrari
Red Bull
add_circle Red Bull not giving up on FIA-Ferrari complaint
add_circle Marko thinks he had coronavirus in February
add_circle Verstappen may have won 2020 title - Brundle
add_circle Verstappen should not fear coronavirus - Marko
add_circle Red Bull still planning to host Austrian GP
More on Red Bull