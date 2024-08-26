Red Bull may loan Lawson to Williams - Marko

By GMM 26 August 2024 - 10:15





Liam Lawson is emerging as a leading contender to immediately replace Logan Sargeant at Williams.

Williams boss James Vowles, who has already excluded Sargeant from the team’s plans beyond 2024, was furious with the 23-year-old American after his huge practice crash at Zandvoort.

It triggered strong rumours that Vowles could turn to engine supplier Mercedes’ reserve driver Mick Schumacher to complete the season in Sargeant’s seat as soon as this weekend’s Italian GP at Monza.

But another rumoured contender is Lawson, even if Red Bull consultant Dr Helmut Marko initially ruled it out on the basis that "We have our own plans for Liam in the near future".

However, Marko was tempering his comments late on Sunday at Zandvoort.

"It’s a bigger picture, but we have to see because it can be good for a young driver like that to gain racing experience," the Austrian told Sky Deutschland.

"We wouldn’t necessarily stand in the way of that."

As for Mick Schumacher’s candidacy for the short-term Williams race seat, his uncle Ralf commented: "There is a rumour that Williams have run out of patience after Sargeant’s latest accident.

"Of course Mick is also on the list, but Liam Lawson is also being talked about. So negotiations are still ongoing," Schumacher senior, a pundit for German television, added.

Lawson could be ’loaned’ to Audi-Sauber in 2025

Lawson has suddenly become a major player at the tail end of the intense 2025 Formula 1 driver ’silly season’.

Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko declared before the Dutch GP weekend that the New Zealander rookie will "definitely" race a Red Bull-branded F1 car in 2025.

He later backtracked, because in fact the 22-year-old Red Bull reserve is clearly a candidate to complete next year’s grid in an Audi-owned Sauber.

"Helmut Marko was misquoted when he reported in Austria that Liam Lawson would drive for the Red Bull family in 2025," Red Bull team boss Christian Horner is quoted by Blick newspaper.

"That may be the case, but perhaps we will exercise the option on Liam in September and then loan him out."

Another major candidate to join Nico Hulkenberg at Audi-Sauber next year is the team incumbent Valtteri Bottas, whose chances have clearly risen since the arrival as overall boss of Mattia Binotto.

"Discussions will continue next week," the Finn told Viaplay on Sunday. "I don’t think there is any strict deadline for that. I have understood that it’s for the next weeks.

"The team also wants that as we head towards September," Bottas added. "Preferably sooner rather than later."