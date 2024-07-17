Red Bull lodged technical complaint against McLaren

By GMM 17 July 2024 - 10:18





Red Bull suspects 2024 championship rival McLaren may have been bending the rules to help with tyre cooling.

Team consultant Dr Helmut Marko admitted he was amazed at this year’s rapidly improving McLaren last time out at Silverstone.

"When we had the McLaren behind us, they were literally flying," he told Speed Week. "It was unbelievable. They were a second or more faster than us and also than the Mercedes."

Marko’s comments coincide with a new report at Auto Motor und Sport, revealing that "Red Bull recently discovered an additional hole on the brake ventilation drums of the McLaren MCL38 at the front and rear that shouldn’t be there".

It is believed the hole could simply be to access a sensor, which is commonplace up and down pitlane, although correspondent Michael Schmidt explained: "Red Bull suspects McLaren created an additional cooling channel that is not allowed".

A photo of the offending hole covered by silver tape is published in the German magazine’s report.

"According to Red Bull’s observations," said Schmidt, "the holes were apparently open at some races. After a complaint, the FIA took a closer look.

"At the last two grands prix," the respected journalist added, "the sensor access points were closed, as required by the rules.