Red Bull head of aero Fallows to become Aston Martin F1 tech director

We can confirm that our Head of Aerodynamics, Dan Fallows, will be joining Aston Martin as Technical Director and we would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his dedication and accomplishments throughout his 15-year career with the Team.

Dan joined Red Bull Racing in 2006 as Team Leader in our aerodynamics department, helping the Team to its first podiums, victories and world titles. In 2014 Dan was promoted to Head of Aerodynamics, helping shape the Team’s progress through Formula One’s hybrid era and its rise to renewed competitiveness.

Red Bull Racing Honda CEO and Team Principal, Christian Horner commented on Dan’s next step “It goes without saying that Dan will be missed as he has played an important role during his time at Red Bull Racing and I would like to thank him for his contribution towards the Team’s successes. We do however recognise that the chance to take on the role of Technical Director within a Formula One team is an appealing next step in his career. In turn, this move creates exciting internal progression opportunities as we look to the future and draw from the wealth of talent within the wider Team.”

Dan will not be departing until the conclusion of his contract and remains fully focused on building upon the positive start we have made to the 2021 season.