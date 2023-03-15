Red Bull eyes ’options’ for Alpha Tauri future

By GMM 15 March 2023 - 09:11





Dr Helmut Marko admits there has been interest from some parties in potentially buying Red Bull’s second Formula 1 team, Alpha Tauri.

Some have suggested the Faenza based team is the perfect route into the sport for Andretti-Cadillac, especially as Marko admits Alpha Tauri has been underperforming.

"Neither the sporting performance nor the financial performance are at the level of Red Bull standards," the 79-year-old Austrian told formel1.de.

"So it is also true that the financial investment at Alpha Tauri is too high compared to the income."

Marko doesn’t mention Andretti or any other potential buyers by name, but he admits that whilst analysing Alpha Tauri’s poor performance "we naturally discussed the possibilities".

"But it was always clear that Alpha Tauri would stay with us. It is an important part of our work with young people."

One rumoured possibility is that the team could be relocated from Italy to the UK, to create closer synergies with Red Bull Racing, Red Bull Technologies and Red Bull Powertrains.

"Of course we are looking at different options, including England," Marko said. "Alpha Tauri already has 100 employees in England.

"It is split between Italy and England because it is much easier to find workers in England. But the idea that the whole team will immediately move there would be a hasty decision."

Team newcomer and F1 rookie Nyck de Vries, 28, got off to a low profile start in Bahrain, with Marko insisting the Dutchman and Yuki Tsunoda have been set clear performance targets for 2023.

"We discussed it with Franz Tost," he said. "We have agreed with him that a clear process will be followed throughout this season.

"Fifth place is the goal, but anything at the level of sixth and seventh place is also fine."