Red Bull eyes F1 television rights in Austria

Red Bull could be set to deepen its involvement in Formula 1 even further.

Already, the energy drink company owns two teams and promotes the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring.

And now, Osterreich newspaper reports that Dietrich Mateschitz’s Servus TV could be set to compete with the current Austrian F1 broadcaster, ORF, for the Formula 1 rights.

However, ORF is not giving up.

"Of course we will make an offer," ORF’s director of sports Hans Peter Trost commented.