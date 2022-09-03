Red Bull doesn’t need Porsche in 2026 - Horner

By GMM 3 September 2022 - 09:28





Red Bull will go it alone if a highly expected works deal with Porsche is not finalised.

That is the claim of Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, after new Volkswagen and current Porsche CEO Oliver Blume admitted that talks about the German marque’s 2026 Formula 1 entry are still ongoing.

Indeed, Horner says Red Bull is still ploughing ahead with its own engine program - Red Bull Powertrains - while rumours of Honda’s returning to full works status for 2026 are gathering speed.

"There are some manufacturers, not just Germans, who are also interested in Formula 1," Dr Helmut Marko told Sport1 at Zandvoort.

"As for Porsche, Mr Blume and co are not unknown to us."

The big paddock rumour is that Red Bull is pushing back on Porsche’s demands as what level of control, influence and philosophy a proposed 50 percent team buyout would entail.

"Anything Red Bull would consider should fit into the team’s long-term strategy," Horner said. "There’s still plenty of time for us.

"Any relationship with a manufacturer or partner should suit Red Bull. It’s part of our DNA that makes us who we are that we’re not a team backed by a corporation.

"That’s one of our strengths and an absolute requirement for the future. We have a great team with great depth and we have this exciting new chapter we are starting on the powertrain side of the business. So we’re good.

"Time will tell whether we include a partner in that program or not. But as the plan now stands, we will continue on our own," Horner added.

So rather than selling out to Porsche, Horner insists that the famous VW-owned German sports car maker needs to decide "whether they want to accept this invitation or not within the culture of how we go racing".