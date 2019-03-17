Red Bull denies wanting to buy F1

Red Bull has denied being interested in buying formula one.

It was rumoured last week that Liberty Media, under fire from a majority of disgruntled F1 race promoters, could be looking to sell the sport.

Liberty Media would not comment.

But when asked about the Red Bull rumours, Dr Helmut Marko told Auto Bild: "That makes no sense for us."

Hockenheim boss Georg Seiler admitted that the German track is among those disgruntled with Liberty’s management of F1.

"It is important for us to point out that the discussions with Liberty Media have been constructive," he added.

"But like the rest of the Formula One Promoters’ Association, we believe that the promoters are underrepresented in fundamental decisions about the future of formula one."