9 January 2020
Red Bull could be top team in 2020 - Montezemolo
"Next year I expect an improvement"
Red Bull-Honda could be poised to break through and push for the 2020 world championship.
That is the view of Luca di Montezemolo, the former long-time Ferrari president who presided over many of the great Italian team’s championship wins.
But he thinks Ferrari, and also Mercedes, could struggle to be on top this year.
"Ferrari is looking for downforce and Mercedes is looking for top speed," Montezemolo, 72, told Sky Italia.
"But Red Bull, who were very competitive at the end of 2019, and also Honda, certainly seems ready to win regular races. Next year I expect an improvement of Red Bull and the Honda engine," the Italian added.
