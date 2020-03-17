Red Bull confirms Mercedes no longer in ’gang of 7’
"Mercedes pulled out at short notice"
Red Bull has confirmed reports that Mercedes is no longer part of the ’gang of seven’ teams who are siding furiously against Ferrari.
Before the coronavirus crisis threw Formula 1 into chaos, every non Ferrari-affiliated team was threatening legal action over Ferrari’s secret settlement with Ferrari, regarding the Italian team’s 2019 engine legality.
But we reported that a subsequent phone call between Fiat and Daimler bosses John Elkann and Ola Kallenius respectively meant that Mercedes withdrew its push against Ferrari.
"Mercedes pulled out at short notice," Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko confirmed to Auto Motor und Sport.
However, Red Bull is pushing ahead with the complaint for now.
"This whole thing has a stale aftertaste," team boss Christian Horner said.
"For us, it’s about a lot of money. Whether we finish second or third in the world championship is a difference of $20 million, and a bonus payment for our employees.
"We cannot just leave it like this."
