Red Bull ’calm’ amid new flexible wing saga

Red Bull is "calm" even though the FIA is clamping down amid the latest rumours about flexible wings.

It was believed the governing body’s warning to teams about excessive rear wing deflection was specifically about Red Bull’s 2021 car - especially after Lewis Hamilton said he had noticed its "bendy" wing in Barcelona.

But Dr Helmut Marko told f1-insider.com: "Toto Wolff told Lewis to say that.

"We are calm. We have passed all the previous tests and will continue to do so in future ones.

"This just shows how seriously they are taking us at Mercedes," the Red Bull top official added.

Actually, Sport1 correspondent Ralf Bach said he believes Red Bull is in fact not in the immediate cross-hairs of Formula 1’s governing body.

"To the chagrin of Mercedes, the FIA officials are not even targeting Verstappen’s team, but rather Alpine. The former Renault works team is said to be the greatest master in flexibility," he said.