22 February 2021
Red Bull, Aston Martin could lead in 2021 - Wolff
"It has forced a rethink of the entire concept"
Search
Toto Wolff is warning that Mercedes may be overtaken in 2021.
His counterpart at Red Bull, however - Christian Horner - warns that the reigning champions remain the clear favourites to keep dominating this year.
"They had an incredible car last year and the main features of it will be at the start this year as well," he said.
Wolff, however, thinks the mandatory changes to floor designs for 2021 could actually shake up the pecking order.
"The change to the floor, from which a part has to be cut out basically, is decisive in a technical sense," the Mercedes team boss told Speed Week.
"It has forced a rethink of the entire concept. So we cannot rule out that Red Bull or Aston Martin will come up with a better solution."
Mercedes
22 February 2021
add_circle Red Bull, Aston Martin could lead in 2021 - Wolff
19 February 2021
add_circle F1 drivers shouldn’t make ’millions’ - Tost
16 February 2021
add_circle McLaren plays down 2021 Mercedes engine ’issues’
16 February 2021
add_circle Verstappen to top Mercedes’ 2022 driver wish-list
More on Mercedes
Formula 1 news
22 February 2021
add_circle Tsunoda to struggle at some tracks - Tost
22 February 2021
add_circle Alfa Romeo Racing unveils C41 in Warsaw
22 February 2021
add_circle No F1 spectators ’until summer’ - Domenicali
22 February 2021
add_circle McLaren drivers better than Aston Martin’s - Jordan
22 February 2021