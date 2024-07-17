Red Bull admits failed F1 talks with Andy Cowell

By GMM 17 July 2024 - 10:59





The boss of Red Bull’s top F1 team says he would have liked to snap up former Mercedes engine guru Andy Cowell.

Two weeks ago, Aston Martin added another top signing to its roster by signing Cowell, who headed Mercedes’ ultra-successful F1 engine division until 2020, as Martin Whitmarsh’s replacement as Group CEO.

"Together with our works partnership with Honda, the commitment from our title partner Aramco and Andy’s leadership, we are on track to become a world championship winning team," said team owner Lawrence Stroll.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner is at least relieved that Cowell will not be in charge of an engine manufacturer ahead of the crucial 2026 regulations debut.

"His role at Aston Martin is not engine-related," said Horner, whose Milton-Keynes based operation is working on its very own 2026 engine program in collaboration with Ford.

"Andy Cowell is a great guy," he is quoted as saying by the Dutch publication Formule 1. "He’s a very strong engineer and he’s done a great job with the Mercedes engine program. He was really the backbone of that project."

Cowell left Mercedes in mid-2020, with Horner saying he spent "some time outside the sport".

"I think every engine manufacturer spoke to him during that period," Horner added. "But we are happy with our current lineup."