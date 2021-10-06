Turkish GP || October 10 || 15h00 (Local time)

Red Bull : A white livery as a tribute to Honda in Istanbul ?

Marko invites Wolff to wear Red Bull overalls

Search

By GMM

6 October 2021 - 09:37
Red Bull : A white livery as a (...)

Dr Helmut Marko says he would be happy if Formula 1 nemesis Toto Wolff is reunited with Red Bull logos in the Istanbul paddock this weekend.

Photos have emerged of a younger Wolff, now the Mercedes team boss, wearing fully Red Bull-branded blue overalls during his earlier career as a racing driver.

"I hope it’s not a recent photo," laughed Marko, Red Bull’s top Austrian F1 official.

"But seriously: I have no idea how it came about but you can be sure I had nothing to do with it."

As it happens, Wolff - now 49 - had prominent Red Bull sponsorship when he participated in a number of long-distance motor races some 15 years ago.

F1-insider.com claims the Austrian even won the 2006 Dubai 24 hour race with Red Bull branding.

Marko smiled: "Mr Wolff can also wear our overalls in Istanbul if he likes."

Red Bull could sport a white livery this weekend in Instanbul, as a tribute to Honda, who will leave Formula 1 at the end of the year.

keyboard_arrow_left

Title battle hurting Mercedes engines - Marko

Red Bull and AlphaTauri to race with special liveries in Turkey

keyboard_arrow_right

Red Bull

More on Red Bull

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less