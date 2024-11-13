RB to get parts from title-charging Red Bull team
"It took us some time to digest that"
The cars of Red Bull’s second Formula 1 team will benefit from new world championship-level parts as of next weekend’s Las Vegas GP.
RB’s 2024 car is to be fitted with the rear suspension and gearbox of Red Bull Racing’s current single seater.
The upgrade, which is permitted under the regulations, will be worth about a tenth per lap.
Faenza based RB, with Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda at the wheel, is locked in a close and lucrative battle with Alpine and Haas for sixth overall in the constructors’ championship.
RB lags seventh-placed Haas by 2 points.
Team boss Laurent Mekies recently admitted RB had "difficulties in our car development that we hit in the middle of the season".
"It took us some time to digest that, understand, and eventually start fixing it," the Frenchman added.
